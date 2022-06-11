Statement: Leaders Must Translate Los Angeles Declaration Commitments into Results for Displaced People

Please see below statement from Refugees International Senior Advocate for Latin America Rachel Schmidtke:

“The Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection and initiatives announced today by the U.S. government at the Summit of the Americas are heartening steps toward a better approach to protecting people in the region who have been forced to flee their homes.

Now leaders must translate these commitments into tangible results for displaced people, including through regularization and resettlement.

Leaders must also remember that while integration and orderly migration are essential to the dignified management of migration, they should not come at the expense of limiting displaced people’s ability to seek asylum.

We look forward to seeing what regional governments can do together to address these shared challenges and uphold the rights and dignity of migrants and asylum seekers.”

