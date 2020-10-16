Statement on the International Food Day

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, and Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, issue the following statement:

“On the occasion of the International World Food Day, the EU reiterates its commitment to fight hunger across the globe and tackle its root causes. We must do everything in our power to prevent people dying from hunger and children suffering the lifelong effects of malnutrition.

Today we face serious challenges, which require global efforts. Food insecurity continues to rise due to conflict, climate change and economic shocks. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are taking hunger and malnutrition to unprecedented levels.

The EU is committed to working together and coordinating efforts with global actors, including by participating in key initiatives. This includes the Global Network against Food Crises and fully supporting the work of United Nations agencies, such as the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization. The 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement are our common reference.

We are already making substantial investments in food security worldwide and will ensure food security continues to be a priority.

During 2014-2020, the EU mobilised €12.8 billion to promote food and nutrition security and sustainable agriculture in over 80 countries. Since 2010, the EU has supported more than 100 million people lacking access to sufficient amounts of safe and nutritious food through its humanitarian food assistance.

The EU's Farm-to-Fork Strategy, part of the European Green Deal, focusses on shifting to fair, healthy and environmentally friendly food systems.

Looking ahead, the UN Secretary General's Food Systems Summit in 2021 will be a major global milestone in moving to a more sustainable planet, and we are fully committed to achieving an ambitious outcome from that Summit.”