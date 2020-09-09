Statement on the International Day to Protect Education from Attack

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič issues the following statement:

“On the occasion of the first International Day to Protect Education from Attack, the EU reaffirms the right to quality education for all and the importance of ensuring safe learning environments in humanitarian emergencies and protracted crises.

Children's futures are threatened by the growing number of targeted attacks against schools, learners and educational personnel, which constitute deliberate and grave violations of the International Humanitarian Law.

Together, we need to champion education to play its full role in the healthy physical, cognitive and psychosocial development of children and young people. It can rebuild their lives, restore their sense of normality and safety, and provide them with important life skills. It is also one of the best tools to invest in peace, stability and resilience.

The EU is committed to supporting initiatives to promote and roll out the Safe Schools Declaration and to prioritise protection at all levels. EU-funded projects worldwide strengthen education, incorporate psychosocial support and social and emotional learning, prevent and respond to school-related gender-based violence, and promote linkages between sectors to enhance child safeguarding frameworks.

The EU is a world leader in providing education in emergencies, dedicating 10% of its humanitarian aid budget to support access, quality and protection of education.”