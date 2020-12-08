Statement from the GEF CEO and Chairperson on UNDP Audit Report

Yesterday our GEF agency partner the UNDP published an audit of its management of Global Environment Facility supported projects, produced by UNDP’s Independent Office of Audit Investigations. This report is an important step toward addressing shortcomings that have emerged with regard to multiple projects, which we at the GEF take extremely seriously.

As I stated last week, the GEF has no tolerance for misuse of funds related to the environmental projects and programs we support in developing countries in partnership with our 18 accredited agencies. Those agencies are responsible for fully adhering to the GEF’s Fiduciary Standards as well as our Environmental and Social Safeguard Standards, and for establishing grievance mechanisms to investigate complaints, including allegations related to fraud and corruption. As such, we very much welcome the publication of this independent report which looks at the UNDP’s GEF portfolio in a systematic manner, in line with our requirements.

In the coming days, the GEF will be discussing the findings of the report as well as steps to address its findings with the leadership team at UNDP and with our member country partners, who will be gathering this week for the 59th GEF Council. I have full confidence that UNDP is taking this matter seriously and will get to the bottom of the weaknesses that led to the issues identified by the independent auditors.

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, GEF CEO and Chairperson