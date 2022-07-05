Statement on freedom of religion or belief in conflict or insecure contexts

Preamble

Despite the good progress that has been made on the sustainable development goals, many parts of the world continue to be afflicted by conflict, insecurity and upheaval. These undermine enjoyment of many human rights, including the right to freedom of religion or belief.

We recognise that religion or belief can serve as an identity marker, often alongside other identifiers such as ethnicity, gender, race and political, putting minority communities at risk of increased hostility, discrimination and violence in conflict or insecure environments. We deplore that rates of sexual and gender-based violence increase in conflict and insecure environments, and can be used as a tool to destroy communities.

Intolerance against one religious or belief community harms all of society and undermines universal values of equality and human dignity. Discrimination holds back economies. Countries cannot fully develop while they oppress members of minorities and communities are stronger when they are fully inclusive.

We note that shrinking political, economic and civic space can occur in conflict and insecure environments, limiting the voices and agency of those already marginalised. We recognise the importance of working towards open societies, where tensions and conflicts are managed peacefully and human rights, including the right to freedom of religion or belief, are promoted and protected. We also note that the right to freedom of religion or belief does not give anyone the power to marginalize, suppress or carry out human rights abuses or violations against others.