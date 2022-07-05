Statement on freedom of religion or belief and gender equality

Preamble
We recognise that the right to freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) and rights related to gender equality are interdependent, intertwined and mutually reinforcing. A holistic approach to identify and understand the challenges can support the promotion and protection of both sets of rights.
We note with concern that around the world, millions of women and girls experience discrimination, inequality, and violence on the grounds of both their religion or belief and their gender, whether at the hands of state or non-state actors. Women from religious or belief minority groups and indigenous communities, women who are atheists or humanists, and women whose convictions otherwise differ from those of the majority, may be vulnerable or in vulnerable situations.
We affirm that the right to freedom of religion or belief includes the freedom for everyone, regardless of their gender, age, or sexual orientation, freely to believe and practise their beliefs. As such, FoRB serves not only to protect people from discrimination, inequality, and violence; it can also serve as a source of empowerment for those who find inspiration and strength in their convictions to fight for gender equality and justice.
We commit to
uphold and protect gender equality, non-discrimination and freedom of religion or belief. Discriminatory personal status laws, laws that allow harmful practices, or restrict women’s and girls’ full and equal enjoyment of all human rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights, bodily autonomy, and other laws that justify, condone, or reinforce violence, discrimination, or inequalities on the grounds of religion, belief or gender should be repealed
promote equal access to public goods, including health and education, as well as fair and un-biased funding and infrastructure for public goods
support the provision of training and educational initiatives that encourage inclusion, equality and non-discrimination in the justice sector, the education system and elsewhere
encourage participation of women and girls from religious minority groups and indigenous communities, or of diverse sexual orientations or gender identities, and others who are marginalised or discriminated against on the grounds of their religion, belief or gender, in national and local decision-making processes, and support capacity-building to strengthen respect for their human rights and freedom of religion or belief
protect and support individuals, organisations and institutions that work to promote gender-responsive religious interpretations and practices
support and build capacities of local religious and belief leaders to advocate for gender equality, denounce sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices and ensure access to sexual and reproductive health and rights
Co-signatories
- Albania
- Australia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Finland
- Greece
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- Romania
- Slovenia
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom