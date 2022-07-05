Statement on freedom of religion or belief and gender equality

Preamble

We recognise that the right to freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) and rights related to gender equality are interdependent, intertwined and mutually reinforcing. A holistic approach to identify and understand the challenges can support the promotion and protection of both sets of rights.

We note with concern that around the world, millions of women and girls experience discrimination, inequality, and violence on the grounds of both their religion or belief and their gender, whether at the hands of state or non-state actors. Women from religious or belief minority groups and indigenous communities, women who are atheists or humanists, and women whose convictions otherwise differ from those of the majority, may be vulnerable or in vulnerable situations.