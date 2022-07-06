Statement on freedom of religion or belief and education

Preamble

We recognise the importance, at all levels of education, of promoting respect for human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, and pluralistic and peaceful societies, where all people are equally respected, regardless of religion, ethnicity, gender, disability status or other characteristics.

We recognise the importance of expanding both formal and informal learning opportunities in human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, to foster respect and dignity for all.

There are many common values shared across different religious and belief systems. Knowledge about these systems can positively reinforce the intrinsic human dignity of all persons, help combat extremism and negative stereotyping, and decrease the likelihood of violence towards ‘the other’.

We recognise the importance of empowering partners on the ground to develop new programmes that foster respect for inclusive societies and human rights. Teachers need to be equipped with the training and resources to guide appropriately discussions that promote understanding, dialogue, tolerance, non-violence, and human rights.

We note with great concern that in some parts of the world, children continue to be taught from books containing discriminatory messages. These vilify other religious or belief groups and perpetuate other harmful social norms and beliefs, including unequal gender norms. Often, marginalised children are not taught in a language they understand or by teachers that represent the students in terms of gender, ethnicity, language, and socio-economic background.