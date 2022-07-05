Statement on freedom of religion or belief and civil society

Preamble
We recognise the vital role of civil society, including human rights defenders, in the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of religion or belief (FoRB).
We reaffirm the importance of engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders to understand the work of civil society actors who are advancing respect for human rights, including the right to FoRB, and to make space for civil society initiatives through legislative protections and resources.
We commend civil society initiatives which seek to educate and advance understanding, respect and unity on the basis of freedom of religion or belief through interfaith, intercultural, and intercommunity dialogues and activities.
We also commend civic actors operating in situations where societal discrimination on the basis of religion or belief is prevalent, and who are successfully tackling issues at a grass roots level through education or other projects that bring communities together. A vibrant and diverse civil society, and peaceful demonstrations can elevate the voices of marginalised individuals.
We welcome positive narratives which counter intolerance, hate speech and violence, emphasising the role of religious and belief leaders and faith based and other civil society actors in promoting tolerance and respect within and among their respective communities.
We recognise the important role of civil society in influencing and advancing best practice and positive policy decisions relating to the prevention of human rights violations and abuses, and the promotion and protection of FoRB.
Research and advocacy work undertaken by civil society organisations, academics, human rights defenders, and other civic actors plays a valuable role in understanding and addressing ongoing challenges to respect for FoRB, and in recognising emerging challenges that require early intervention, and which may be precursors to wider human rights violations and abuses.
We welcome the vital work undertaken by civil society in making our world a better, safer, fairer place. We are concerned by instances in which civic space has been curtailed globally, and acknowledge the many challenges civil society actors, including human rights defenders, journalists, activists and religious leaders, face as they champion FoRB and challenge human rights violations and abuses.
We commit to
enhancing space for civic engagement in government policy decisions through consultations with members of civil society and civic experts on the right to FoRB
supporting civil society initiatives that promote respect for FoRB, to seek to understand how they address challenges successfully, and to learn from their activities, whilst respecting their independence
engaging with representatives of diverse religious or belief communities, including women and youth
protecting the rights to freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association for those promoting FoRB including their ability to protest peacefully without fear of reprisal
safeguarding and promoting operational space for civil society including religious or belief actors and organisations at local, national, regional and international levels
amplifying the voices of civil society actors, including those defending the right to FoRB
condemning arbitrary arrest and detention, torture or any other human rights violation affecting individuals who defend FoRB, and promoting accountability for perpetrators of such abuses and violations in line with international law
Co-signatories
- Albania
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Finland
- Georgia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Israel
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Norway
- Poland
- The Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States of America