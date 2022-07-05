Statement on freedom of religion or belief and civil society

Preamble

We recognise the vital role of civil society, including human rights defenders, in the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of religion or belief (FoRB).

We reaffirm the importance of engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders to understand the work of civil society actors who are advancing respect for human rights, including the right to FoRB, and to make space for civil society initiatives through legislative protections and resources.

We commend civil society initiatives which seek to educate and advance understanding, respect and unity on the basis of freedom of religion or belief through interfaith, intercultural, and intercommunity dialogues and activities.

We also commend civic actors operating in situations where societal discrimination on the basis of religion or belief is prevalent, and who are successfully tackling issues at a grass roots level through education or other projects that bring communities together. A vibrant and diverse civil society, and peaceful demonstrations can elevate the voices of marginalised individuals.

We welcome positive narratives which counter intolerance, hate speech and violence, emphasising the role of religious and belief leaders and faith based and other civil society actors in promoting tolerance and respect within and among their respective communities.

We recognise the important role of civil society in influencing and advancing best practice and positive policy decisions relating to the prevention of human rights violations and abuses, and the promotion and protection of FoRB.

Research and advocacy work undertaken by civil society organisations, academics, human rights defenders, and other civic actors plays a valuable role in understanding and addressing ongoing challenges to respect for FoRB, and in recognising emerging challenges that require early intervention, and which may be precursors to wider human rights violations and abuses.