A statement from Dünya Doktorları/ Médecins du Monde Turkey for the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27)

Climate change is happening and we must act now

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) will gather world leaders and important stakeholders in Egypt from 6th to 18th of November 2022 to seek solutions for the urging climate issues. With the rise of extreme weather events, record greenhouse gas emissions, and a growing energy crisis, COP27 stands as one of the last chances for international cooperation in order to respect the historic Paris Agreement.

Climate change does not only impact the planet and the environment but also affects human beings and their well-being. Global warming has already started to be the main cause of the humanitarian crisis in the world, and it is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the greatest health threat of the 21st century. Drought and floods caused by global warming have many catastrophic impacts such as climate-related deaths, increased migration, food insecurity, and epidemic. If nothing is done, climate change will worsen the situation of already vulnerable populations in need of humanitarian aid. Nor is this all: Today, no one is safe. It is the whole of humanity that is being threatened - even the prosperous countries – and if we don’t take action to stop it, humanitarian aid may become unable to cope with major crises.

To preserve a livable climate, green-gas emissions must be reduced by half by 2030 and to net zero by 2050, experts say. Sadly, we are far from these goals, and climatic disasters are multiplying and continuing to affect humanity day after day. The latest United Nations report on climate change denounces the delay in achieving the Paris climate target for maintaining temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The consequences of the climate crisis are felt more than ever. After Pakistan, the unprecedented floods that have recently hit Asia are causing a crisis in many countries where flood waters are forcing millions of men and women to live in dirty water which exposes them to many different diseases. More than 42 million people are severely hit by floods, landslides, and torrential rains since August 2022, according to IFRC.

As lower-income countries are paying the highest price, the establishment of a Loss and Damage Finance Facility for those countries will be on the agenda for COP27. However, this is not a sufficient solution: Concrete measures must be taken at all levels to fight against global warming.

Health needs to be integrated into climate action

In addition to deaths, injuries or illnesses caused directly by extreme weather conditions, the climate crisis also has several indirect impacts on health such as the diseases caused by lack of food and safe water. Climate-related displacement or the feeling of insecurity caused by climate disasters also affects mental health. Yet, the integration of health in the development and implementation of climate policies is insufficient, while a process for adaptation is required in both healthcare sector and other sectors.

We call on intergovernmental organizations and national governments to take action for the integration of health in the development and implementation of climate policies.

National climate action plans are needed

Even though more and more countries are including climate solutions in their national action plans, many developing countries and local communities still need increased financial and technical support for such activities.

We call on the international community and donors to increase financial and technical support for developing countries to include climate solutions in their national action plans.

Renewable based energy transition is needed

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, is underlining that the only true path to a livable planet lies in abandoning polluting fossil fuels and accelerating the renewables-based energy transition. Yet, according to Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, "Only about 133 billion dollars are channeled into nature-based solutions, and investments must triple by 2030 to meet the climate, the nature, and land-neutrality targets".

We call on governments to replace fossil fuels with renewables-based energy and to invest in and encourage the use of nature-based solutions for a real energy transition.

Multinational corporations (MNCs) and overconsumption are part of the problem

Multinational corporations (MNCs) and their supply chains are some of the major parties that are responsible for the acceleration of climate change impact since sources of almost 20% of CO2 emissions come from them. It is therefore clear that MNCs must be at the center of the climate crisis issue. Regardless, the whole social system based on consumption and massive production must also be called into question with governmental regulations for a rooted social change.