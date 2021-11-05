Statement on COVID-19 vaccine equity from Jagan Chapagain, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

“Around half of the world’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is a tremendous achievement that even just a year ago seemed unfathomable. However, while richer countries are speeding ahead with vaccination campaigns for their populations, in lower-income countries, only about four per cent of people have received even one dose of a vaccine. Over half of the countries facing humanitarian crises do not have enough doses to vaccinate even ten per cent of their population.

“In the race against the pandemic, the poorest, most vulnerable, and marginalized are being left far behind. It is a humanitarian imperative and a global responsibility, not to mention an economic and recovery necessity, to ensure that everyone has access to vaccines, not only those in countries with the means to buy protection.”

Last week, the UN and International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement jointly made five asks to government and the international community, to achieve the equitable distribution and delivery of vaccines.

