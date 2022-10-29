State of the world's drinking water: An urgent call to action to accelerate progress on ensuring safe drinking water for all

Executive Summary

The first target under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, Target 6.1, is, “By 2030, achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all”. In the last two decades investment in drinking water services has led to considerable increases in access. Two billion people globally gained access to safely managed drinking water services. In 2020, 74% of the world’s population used safely managed drinking water, up from 62% in 2000. Despite this progress, there are wide geographical disparities, and 2 billion people still do not use safely managed drinking water. The world is not even close to being on track to meet the SDGs by 2030. Continued progress on SDG Target 6.1, and the additional acceleration needed to achieve universal access, is threatened by the ever-increasing impacts and uncertainty of climate change, competing agricultural and ecological water needs, competing financial priorities and the challenges of existing and emerging threats to water quality.

This report presents the state of drinking water in the world today, the progress being made towards achieving SDG Target 6.1, and the challenges that remain. The SDG 6 Global Acceleration Framework calls on governments to make progress on governance, financing, capacity development, data and information and innovation. Using this framework, recommendations are presented, illustrated by examples of how countries have addressed the challenge of providing safely managed drinking water.

As a service that provides immeasurable economic and health benefits, and essential gender equality outcomes, the need to dramatically increase political commitment to drinking water is clear, as is the need to strengthen governance and institutions and significantly increase the financial resources available. Drinking water services must reach everyone, including the poor, vulnerable and marginalized, consistent with the promise to leave no one behind.

This report includes a comprehensive set of recommendations structured around governance, financing, capacity development, data and information and innovation. The list of potential actions is wide-ranging and some changes will take sustained action by multiple stakeholders over many years. However, there are many ways in which committed governments can make significant steps to start the process, even with limited budgets and while capacity is developing.