State of the World’s Sanitation

Executive Summary

The world is alarmingly off-track to deliver sanitation for all by 2030. Despite progress, over half of the world’s population, 4.2 billion people, use sanitation services that leave human waste untreated, threatening human and environmental health. An estimated 673 million people have no toilets at all and practise open defecation, while nearly 698 million school-age children lacked basic sanitation services at their school. The consequences of poor sanitation are devastating to public health and social and economic development.

With only 10 years left until 2030, the rate at which sanitation coverage is increasing will need to quadruple if the world is to achieve the SDG sanitation targets.

At the current rate of progress, it will be the twenty-second century before sanitation for all is a reality. Clearly this is too slow.

While the challenge is significant, history shows that rapid progress is possible. To accelerate progress, sanitation must be defined as an essential public good – one that is foundational for a healthy population and prosperous society. Many countries have made rapid progress in sanitation coverage within a generation, transforming lives, the environment and the economy. Every country that has made rapid progress has had strong political leadership, with government playing an important role in policy, planning, mobilizing investment and regulating services.

Sanitation is a human right. Everyone is entitled to sanitation services that provide privacy, ensure dignity and safety, and that are physically accessible and affordable. Sanitation is also a public good, providing benefits across society in improved health as well as economic and social development. The lack of safe sanitation leads to illness and disease that disproportionately affect children, including diarrhoea, worm infections and stunting. But poor sanitation affects everyone, and a polluted environment impacts the entire community, whether or not an individual household has a sanitation facility. In addition to hard-to-quantify effects on dignity, safety and gender equality, there are significant financial costs related to lack of sanitation, including increased health care costs, lost income, forgone educational opportunities and costs resulting from pollution. Poor sanitation disproportionately affects the most vulnerable and disadvantaged, particularly women and people living with disabilities. Sanitation workers, often stigmatized and marginalized, face unacceptable health risks and indignities in an unhealthy and unregulated environment.

Achieving universal access to safe sanitation will be expensive, but inaction brings greater costs. Investments in sanitation – particularly safely managed sanitation services – generate positive externalities across society. The economic benefits of sanitation have been estimated at about five times the cost – a cost-benefit ratio greater than that of water supply. Strong government leadership is key to accelerating coverage of sanitation services and to ensuring that all of society reaps the benefits.

Investment in five key ‘accelerators’ – governance, financing, capacity development, data and information, and innovation – identified under the UN-Water SDG 6 Global Acceleration Framework – can be a pathway towards achieving universal and safe sanitation for all.

1. GOOD GOVERNANCE BEGINS WITH LEADERSHIP, EFFECTIVE COORDINATION AND REGULATION

Governments must establish institutions to coordinate and regulate the activities of government, service providers and service users, and generate public benefits.

Sanitation must be included in national policies, strategies and plans, and needs to be backed by human and financial resources. Many countries have significant policy gaps. For instance, in countries where open defecation is still practised, about one quarter lack specific policies and plans to address it. Similarly, the critical issue of faecal sludge management is not addressed in one quarter of urban sanitation policies and plans. Even where policies are in place, few countries have adequate human and financial resources to support them. While most countries are responding to the SDG imperative to ‘leave no one behind’ – over two thirds of countries reported policy measures to reach poor populations with sanitation – only one quarter have identified the means of funding these policies.

Safe sanitation can be delivered effectively through a mix of approaches and systems tailored to the local context. Coverage must include entire communities and extend beyond the household to schools, health care facilities, workplaces and public places. Well-balanced regulation is key to ensuring effective risk management, while also developing effective and innovative responses.

2. SMART PUBLIC FINANCE UNLOCKS EFFECTIVE HOUSEHOLD AND PRIVATE INVESTMENT

Most countries report insufficient resources to meet their national sanitation targets. Identifying and mobilizing appropriate funding sources and financing instruments is critical if countries are to meet their aspirations in the most costeffective and efficient manner. Public funding is important to lay the foundation for safe sanitation services that reach the poorest. There are multiple sources of funding for sanitation that governments can access and combine, including taxes, transfers from external donors, and tariffs and user fees. Government investments must be used strategically to attract and optimize other investments, recognizing that most funding for sanitation comes from households themselves.

Various forms of repayable finance can be mobilized, such as loans, bonds and other financing instruments. Governments can enter into public-private partnerships (PPPs) to access financing and expertise from the private sector.

3. CAPACITY AT ALL LEVELS DRIVES PROGRESS AND SUSTAINS SERVICES

Developing a strong sanitation sector will require a bigger workforce with better skills. Capacity development is more than training. It encompasses human resource development, organizational development, resourcing and research and innovation.

National governments need the skills to develop and administer effective regulations, policies, strategies and costed plans. The adoption of new approaches to sanitation will require local government and utilities to have the necessary capacity to oversee and deliver more service oriented sanitation and to implement effective cost recovery mechanisms. Growing the private sector to capitalize on the ‘sanitation economy’ requires building the skills of service providers and their ability to respond to environmental conditions and climate change.

4. RELIABLE DATA SUPPORT BETTER DECISION-MAKING AND STRONGER ACCOUNTABILITY

Accelerating progress on sanitation will require more comprehensive data on each aspect of the sanitation chain from toilet type to arrangements for storage, conveyance, treatment and reuse of human waste. Reliable, consistent and, wherever possible, disaggregated data are essential to stimulate political commitment, inform policy-making and decision-making, and enable welltargeted investments that maximize health, environmental and economic gains.

Robust sanitation monitoring mechanisms to track policy and regulation are needed at the lowest administrative level, using existing structures and linked with reporting and accountability structures at the local and national level.

5. INNOVATION LEADS TO BETTER APPROACHES AND MEETS EMERGING CHALLENGES

Achieving universal access to safe sanitation requires innovative solutions. New approaches and systems can ‘future-proof’ the sector against disease outbreaks, urbanization, climate change and increasing pressure on natural resources, with solutions that are practical, cost-effective and scalable. Adopting such innovations can also support equity and universality of services, helping extend sanitation to the hardest-to-reach areas and groups. Governments must think beyond conventional sewage systems, which are costly and time-consuming to install. Governments can enable innovation through sound regulation, performance criteria and standards that reduce risk but do not stifle new ideas and entrepreneurship.

This report presents the state of sanitation in the world today to increase awareness of the progress made towards achieving the SDG targets for sanitation, and the challenges that remain. It calls on Member States, the United Nations system and partners to rise to these challenges within the context of the SDG 6 Global Acceleration Framework.

By presenting best practices, case studies, successes and challenges, this report seeks to inspire Member States and all stakeholders to learn from each other and work together towards achieving universal access to safe sanitation by 2030.