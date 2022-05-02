The State of the World’s Forests 2022: Forest pathways for green recovery and building inclusive, resilient and sustainable economies

About the series

FAO’s flagship publication “The State of the World’s Forests” (SOFO) presents data and analysis on the interaction between forests and people every two years, with a focus on a specific pertinent topic.

Latest issue: The State of the World's Forests (SOFO) 2022

Forest pathways for green recovery and building inclusive, resilient and sustainable economies

The 2022 edition of The State of the World’s Forests explores the potential of three forest pathways for achieving green recovery and tackling environmental crises, including climate change and biodiversity loss against the backdrop of the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use and the pledge of 140 countries to eliminate forest loss by 2030 and to support restoration and sustainable production and consumption.

The three interrelated pathways are halting deforestation and maintaining forests; restoring degraded lands and expanding agroforestry; and sustainably using forests and building green value chains. The balanced, simultaneous pursuit of these pathways can generate sustainable economic and social benefits for countries and their rural communities, help sustainably meet increasing global demand for materials, and address environmental challenges.

The State of the World’s Forests 2022 presents evidence on the feasibility and value of the pathways and outlines initial steps that could be taken to further pursue them. There is no time to lose – action is needed now to keep the global temperature increase below 1.5 °C, reduce the risk of future pandemics, ensure food security and nutrition for all, eliminate poverty, conserve the planet’s biodiversity, and offer young people hope of a better world and a better future for all.

