11 Oct 2019

The State of WASH Financing in Eastern and Southern Africa: Regional Level Assessment

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 11 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.32 MB)

Highlights

Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) is the region with the lowest percentage of households with coverage to at least basic water of all regions and also lags behind basic sanitation coverage. The analysis looks at access to services, institutional structures, funding sources (including from governments, donors and households), funding channels, and the quality and equity of funding to the sector. It builds on four deep-dive country assessments carried out in Burundi, Eswatini, Uganda and Zimbabwe, which, taken together, aim to influence planning, budgeting and advocacy toward greater and more effective allocation of resources for WASH.

One of the key findings in the massive funding gaps facing this pivotal sector in ESA. In particular, around US$15 billion of new financing is required every year until 2030 to achieve the WASH-related SDGs, with half of those resources needed in Ethiopia and Kenya. Another key finding is the persistence of severe equity and distribution issues, notably the scant investment attention given to rural areas and to support the operations and maintenance of existing systems.

UNICEF can play an important role. This includes: (i) monitoring the amount and use of resources going into the WASH sector from all funding sources; (ii) maximizing the impact of those resources, especially toward rural areas and operational budgets; (iii) helping to mobilize additional resources through taxes, tariffs, transfers, concessional finance and investment guarantees; and (iv) supporting governments as they explore commercial finance approaches.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.