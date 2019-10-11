The State of WASH Financing in Eastern and Southern Africa: Regional Level Assessment

Highlights

Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) is the region with the lowest percentage of households with coverage to at least basic water of all regions and also lags behind basic sanitation coverage. The analysis looks at access to services, institutional structures, funding sources (including from governments, donors and households), funding channels, and the quality and equity of funding to the sector. It builds on four deep-dive country assessments carried out in Burundi, Eswatini, Uganda and Zimbabwe, which, taken together, aim to influence planning, budgeting and advocacy toward greater and more effective allocation of resources for WASH.

One of the key findings in the massive funding gaps facing this pivotal sector in ESA. In particular, around US$15 billion of new financing is required every year until 2030 to achieve the WASH-related SDGs, with half of those resources needed in Ethiopia and Kenya. Another key finding is the persistence of severe equity and distribution issues, notably the scant investment attention given to rural areas and to support the operations and maintenance of existing systems.

UNICEF can play an important role. This includes: (i) monitoring the amount and use of resources going into the WASH sector from all funding sources; (ii) maximizing the impact of those resources, especially toward rural areas and operational budgets; (iii) helping to mobilize additional resources through taxes, tariffs, transfers, concessional finance and investment guarantees; and (iv) supporting governments as they explore commercial finance approaches.