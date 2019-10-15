The State of Qatar where it has pledged a multi-year donation of 50 Million USD to the global to eradicate diseases

Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

the State of Qatar where it has pledged a multi–year donation of 50 Million USD to the The Global to eradicate diseases

Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani,Amir of the State of Qatar, Qatar Fund for Development participated in the Sixth Replenishment Conference in Lyon, France, representing

The conference was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and beside a number of heads of donor and recipient countries, high-level delegations and health officials. Participant member states have pledged to donate 14 Billion USD by the year 2020

Through these donations, the Global Fund will help treat 234 million cases and save 16 million lives through prevention, health care, immunization and treatment.

Qatar’s contribution to this conference comes as a commitment to participate in global efforts to achieve health for all, eradicate incurable diseases and achieve the fourth Sustainable Development Goal on health.

It is worth mentioning that the State of Qatar, through QFFD has donated in the previous donor conference held in Montreal, Canada in 2016 $ 10 million US

The State of Qatar, through QFFD plays a major role in financing the global health sector through several health initiatives and projects implemented by the Qatar Fund in several countries. The Fund is also aware of the importance of its role in bringing positive change in the world, especially in developing countries, with special attention to the issue of refugees and internally displaced persons.