The State of Open Humanitarian Data: What Data is Available and Missing Across Humanitarian Crises - January 2020
By Sarah Telford
We are releasing a new report with the goal to increase awareness of the data that is available and missing across humanitarian operations. The State of Open Humanitarian Data is based on the data shared by dozens of partners through the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX) platform as measured through the Data Grid, a feature that prioritizes core data into six categories.
Read more on Centre for Humanitarian Data.