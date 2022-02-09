World + 26 more
The State of Open Humanitarian Data 2022: Assessing Data Availability Across Humanitarian Crises
Attachments
By Sarah Telford
In our third year of producing The State of Open Humanitarian Data, we can report steady progress in closing data gaps across most humanitarian operations. This momentum is the result of global advocacy and investment paired with field-level data sharing and outreach.
Read more on Centre for Humanitarian Data.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.