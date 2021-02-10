The State of Open Humanitarian Data 2021: Assessing Data Availability Across Humanitarian Crises

By Sarah Telford

The goal of The State of Open Humanitarian Data 2021 is to increase awareness of the data that is available to inform humanitarian operations around the world and to highlight what is missing, as measured through OCHA’s Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX) platform. In a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on already-vulnerable populations, we saw record-breaking demand for data in the humanitarian sector coupled with persistent data gaps.

Read more on Centre for Humanitarian Data.