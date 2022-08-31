The State of the Humanitarian Energy Sector: Challenges, Progress and Issues in 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 2022 there are over 102 million people forcibly displaced from their homes: over 21.7 million people forced over borders as refugees, 52.1 million people internally displaced within their countries, 4.7 million asylum seekers, 4.7 million returnees, 4.6 million stateless people, and another 14.4 million persons of concern. The Russia–Ukraine crisis which started in February 2022 drives these figures up daily. In protracted and emergency situations, the vast majority of displaced people do not have access to clean cooking solutions and are not able to access modern electricity to meet their needs.

This report provides an analysis of the humanitarian energy sector in 2022: describing the state of play in energy access, governance, policy, financing, delivery, and evidence on energy in situations of displacement. The analysis and description covers energy issues in humanitarian situations: drawing on interviews with practitioners, experts on energy in displacement contexts and entrepreneurs, results from key implementation programmes and case studies, data assessments, progress on key topics, and expert recommendations for future programming and policymaking. The report highlights the core issues needed to deliver Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 on energy in displacement contexts.

Voices of Refugees and Displaced People: Energy is Essential Energy access is essential in humanitarian settings: refugees, displaced people, and host communities need electricity for their homes and businesses, to power their community spaces and water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, and to support humanitarian institutions. Modern energy supply includes clean cooking solutions and electricity access, and supports communities in moving beyond the use of traditional and biomass sources of energy. Life without modern energy is radically constrained and displaced people face protection and health issues without access to electricity and clean cooking sources.

Without access to energy, displaced people cannot work or study at night, they do not have electricity for their livelihoods, and they are unable to move around safely after dark. Self-reliance and livelihood opportunities are limited without access to modern energy resources, and progress towards global climate goals will not be made without renewable solutions for energy needs.

Chapter 1 provides an overview of energy access issues in humanitarian settings, including hearing from refugees and displaced people directly on their energy needs. A short overview of technologies and spaces of access is provided, alongside a description of humanitarian contexts and the challenges of providing energy within UN institutions. COVID-19 has hit the humanitarian energy sector hard: energy needs have increased at a time when resources within the humanitarian system are stretched thin and have been redirected to pandemic response. Refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) have seen their freedom of movement restricted by lockdowns and the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on displaced livelihoods has been severe. At the same time, energy access and connectivity have supported remote working by humanitarians, and in some spaces online working has enabled displaced people to connect into discussions that they may not have been able to join physically. The importance of a stable wi-fi connection, reliable electricity access, and ability to cook at home has been essential in keeping people worldwide physically and mentally healthy during the COVID-19 crisis. The same needs are present in refugee camps and displaced locations: a fact that is now being recognised internationally and by UN agencies and their partners who support the provision of energy in humanitarian settings. Despite this glimmer of hope, currently, the need for energy in displacement contexts remains considerable and many refugees and internally displaced people still live in the dark.