State of the Fight 2018: Tuberculosis

• Tuberculosis is now the leading cause of death from infectious disease, with 1.3 million deaths per year, not including HIV co-infections.

• Globally, the rate of decline in TB incidence has been slow, at 2 percent per year from 2000 to 2016, mainly due to low case notification. An estimated 4.1 million people with TB have been missed every year and contribute to ongoing transmission. To achieve the milestones set in the End TB Strategy, we must accelerate the rate of reduction to 4-5 percent each year by 2020.

• Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing threat to global health security. TB is responsible for about one-third of all AMR deaths. If trends continue, 2.6 million people will die of drug-resistant TB per year by 2050, costing the global economy an estimated US$16.7 trillion.

• Globally, 10 percent of TB patients are co-infected with HIV, but many countries with high TB/HIV co-infection burden have made progress. About 60 percent of TB patients on average know their HIV status and 85 percent of HIV-positive people receive treatment for both.

GLOBAL FUND RESPONSE

• Progress on the TB epidemic depends on improved case finding. We are investing US$115 million above allocation in 13 countries that account for 75 percent of missing people with TB globally to find an additional 1.5 million cases by the end of 2019.

• The Global Fund is working with partners to integrate TB screening into other routine check-ups, engage private health care providers who are diagnosing and/ or treating people with TB, and develop more efficient ways to ensure those cases are reported to national TB programs.

• As the leading international financer of TB programs, the Global Fund has the ability and responsibility to drive innovation. We are investing heavily in the expansion of molecular diagnostic technology, which delivers faster, more accurate results and can detect TB and drug resistance within two hours. With partners, we are documenting human rights and gender-related barriers to TB services and developing interventions to address them.

• The Global Fund is supporting countries to introduce and expand shorter treatment regimens, and bedaquiline and delamanid – two new drugs for the treatment of drug-resistant TB.

• Since 2014, the Global Fund has promoted integration of TB and HIV services through single funding requests and joint programming, improving collaboration and impact.

• The UN High Level Meeting on TB in September 2018 is the cornerstone of what is widely considered a crucial year to accelerate momentum to reach the SDG targets. The Global Fund partnership is working to secure more resources from domestic and international sources, high-level political commitment, and investment in research and development.