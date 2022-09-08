The report on the State of the Climate in Africa 2021 is the result of collaboration between the African Union Commission (AUC), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and other specialized agencies of the United Nations. This multi-agency effort provides informed climate analysis, identifies notable hydro-meteorological events, impacts and risks, and suggests climate actions to build resilience of African nations. The 2021 report is the third in the series, with a special emphasis on water resources, a pivotal sector for human and ecosystem health and sustainable socio-economic development of Africa.

This report details the past and current climate of Africa and the major drivers of climate variability affecting the region. The report also examines extreme and high-impact events that were reported across Africa in 2021. These events affected diverse climate-sensitive sectors in Africa, including agriculture and food security, water resources, population displacement, health, and transportation. These impacts hinder development and pose challenges to the continent. The report also outlines the African Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement and the cost of their implementation.