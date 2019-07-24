24 Jul 2019

Start Network Annual Report 2018: A New Era of Humanitarian Action

from Start Network
The Start Network is revolutionising the way that humanitarian aid is being disbursed by fostering localisation, new financing and collective innovation.

At Start Network, we believe that the current international humanitarian system is no longer fit for today’s world.

Organisations operate disjointedly, with duplicated efforts. Power is centralised, with decisions being made far from where crises occur. Funding is too reactive, dependent on media headlines or political will, and is slow to arrive where needed. Crises are growing in number, scale and severity, but the system is slow to adapt, unfair and resistant to change. This means that millions of people are left without help when they need it most, and communities find it harder to recover.

The Start Network works through three solution areas to enable the most effective interventions to reach communities.

  • Localisation - Building a decentralised network of national and regional hubs to manage locally-led solutions.

  • New Financing- Enabling fast and early action for overlooked crises, with easily accessible, dependable and risk-based funds.

  • Collective innovation - Enabling stakeholders, including people affected by crises, to collaborate on solving problems that affect humanitarian action at local and global levels.

The Start Network aims to significantly contribute towards the Grand Bargain commitments of localisation, greater transparency, collaboration, flexibility, local financing and participation.

