Start Fund Monthly Risk Bulletin (Issued 5 November 2021)

The monthly risk briefing reports on new, emerging or deteriorating situations; therefore, ongoing events that are considered to be unchanged are not featured and risks that are beyond the scope and scale of the Start Fund are also not featured. It is collated by the Start Network Anticipation and Risk Financing team using information from academia and research institutes, government departments, ACAPS, global risk indexes, risk information provided by Start Members and their partners, and the media. Key risks are shared and collated each month with FOREWARN input.

This month’s Risk Brief highlights the risks associated with the development of La Nina, which there is increased consensus is likely to develop. One of the heightened risks associated with La Nina is the drought in East Africa and associated food insecurity. The brief also notes the beginning of cyclone seasons in South West Pacific and Southern Eastern African countries such as Madagascar and Mozambique.

The brief also includes the risk of heightened impacts in Syria for internally displaced persons with winter conditions approaching. In Mali conflict and food security are escalating ahead of the February 2022 election. While in Somalia there is increasing food insecurity.