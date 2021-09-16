Start Fund Monthly Risk Bulletin (Issued 16 September 2021)

The monthly risk briefing reports on new, emerging or deteriorating situations; therefore, ongoing events that are considered to be unchanged are not featured and risks that are beyond the scope and scale of the Start Fund are also not featured. It is collated by the Start Network Anticipation and Risk Financing team using information from academia and research institutes, government departments, ACAPS, global risk indexes, risk information provided by Start Members and their partners, and the media. Key risks are shared and collated each month with FOREWARN input.

This month’s Risk Brief includes heightened risk of flooding in Colombia following a dam overflowing, as well as the risk of flooding across both West Africa and Central America persisting with further rainfall forecast for both regions following recent heavy rainfall. Both Guatamela and Madagascar’s food security situations are included, with both facing deteriorating situations in the coming months. Upcoming elections in Nicaragua, Honduras and Iraq are covered in the key dates section.