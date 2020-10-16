START Fund Monthly Risk Bulletin (Issued 16 October 2020)

Start members and their partners should consider acting on developing risks through the Start Fund Crisis Anticipation. Click HERE for more information on Start Fund Crisis Anticipation. Click HERE for an anticipation alert note template. Click HERE for advocating anticipatory action

The monthly risk briefing reports on new, emerging or deteriorating situations; therefore, ongoing events that are considered to be unchanged are not featured and risks that are beyond the scope and scale of the Start Fund are also not featured. It is collated by the Start Network Anticipation and Risk Financing team using information from academia and research institutes, government departments, ACAPS, global risk indexes, risk information provided by Start Members and their partners, and the media. Key risks are shared and collated each month with FOREWARN input.

What is high priority this month?

Escalating violence ahead of elections Cote d’Ivoire after presidents. The risk of increased cholera cases is high across countries in Africa affected by recent flooding, as displaced populations return.

The indicators of La Nina occurring mean counties around the world may experience above average wet conditions, including South East Asia which is expected to continue to experience heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, and secondary impacts. Despite the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the risk of displacement persists. Upcoming elections in Central African Republic, Tanzania, Somalia and Burkina Faso pose a risk of increased violence. Agencies are warning that winter conditions could have serious impacts for inhabitants of camps in Greece.