Start Fund Monthly Risk Bulletin (Issued 14 APRIL 2021)

The monthly risk briefing reports on new, emerging or deteriorating situations; therefore, ongoing events that are considered to be unchanged are not featured and risks that are beyond the scope and scale of the Start Fund are also not featured. It is collated by the Start Network Anticipation and Risk Financing team using information from academia and research institutes, government departments, ACAPS, global risk indexes, risk information provided by Start Members and their partners, and the media. Key risks are shared and collated each month with FOREWARN input.

This month’s Risk Brief includes;

The potential potential forced closure of Dadaab and Kakuma camps in Kenya. The risk of continued violence in Mozambique spilling over into the region. Political tensions ahead of the June elections in Ethiopia amid the ongoing situation in Tigray and Renaissance dam.

Meanwhile, there is heightened risk of drought in Angola and Somalia. Eastern Pacific is entering typhoon season and the volcanic eruption on Saint Vincent is likely to lead to displacement.

Continued election related political crisis and violence that could escalate in Central African Republic and Somalia. Meanwhile in Guatemala increased volcanic activity is being monitored which could exacerbate food insecurity. The threat of drought affecting good insecurity in Afghanistan persists, while in West Africa the response to an Ebola outbreak is underway to mitigate the risk of a larger outbreak.