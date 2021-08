Start Fund Monthly Risk Bulletin (Issued 13 August 2021)

The monthly risk briefing reports on new, emerging or deteriorating situations; therefore, ongoing events that are considered to be unchanged are not featured and risks that are beyond the scope and scale of the Start Fund are also not featured. It is collated by the Start Network Anticipation and Risk Financing team using information from academia and research institutes, government departments, ACAPS, global risk indexes, risk information provided by Start Members and their partners, and the media. Key risks are shared and collated each month with FOREWARN input.

This month’s Risk Brief includes; the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan leading to a peak of displacement in Afghanistan and across borders. It also covers the first Marbug Virus Disease outbreak in West Africa, food insecurity in north-east Kenya, and the latest on the above average hurricane season in the Atlantic. Upcoming elections in Nicaragua, Honduras and Iraq are covered in the key dates section.