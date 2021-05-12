Start Fund Monthly Risk Bulletin (Issued 12 May 2021)

The monthly risk briefing reports on new, emerging or deteriorating situations; therefore, ongoing events that are considered to be unchanged are not featured and risks that are beyond the scope and scale of the Start Fund are also not featured. It is collated by the Start Network Anticipation and Risk Financing team using information from academia and research institutes, government departments, ACAPS, global risk indexes, risk information provided by Start Members and their partners, and the media. Key risks are shared and collated each month with FOREWARN input.

This month’s Risk Brief includes;

The risk of heavy rainfall leading to flooding in Kenya and Somalia. The potential for warmer than usual weather to lead to heatwaves in the middle East, and Pakistan where Start Network’s risk financing models are monitoring heatwaves, drought and flooding. Political tensions ahead of the June elections in Ethiopia amid the ongoing situation in Tigray and Renaissance dam.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season in South Asia is forecast to be wetter than usual. There is risk of insecurity exacerbating the ongoing food insecurity situations in Afghanistan and Haiti.