Start Fund: Learning from Decision-Making

Introduction

The Start Fund is a multi-donor pooled rapid-response fund that initiates disbursement of humanitarian finance within 72 hours. It is collectively owned and managed by the Start Network members, a group of 42 national and international aid agencies from five continents. The fund was officially launched on 1st April 2014 and has an annual disbursement of approximately £11 million (GBP). It is designed to fill gaps in the humanitarian funding architecture in three main areas: underfunded small to medium scale crises; forecasts of impending crises; and spikes in chronic humanitarian crises.

This product is produced for the Start Fund, part of the Start Network. Evidence and learning for the Start Fund is provided by World Vision UK.

Previous learning products on cash, accountability, slow-onset crises and disease outbreaks have all referenced Start decisions, as has the Start Fund evaluation. Humanitarian response requires practitioners to make complex decisions about how, when, and who to support before, during and after a disaster. This learning review aims to further explore the approach, rationale and criterias taken in decisions to activate the Start Fund and to select projects for implementation.

The review explores the decision-making process during Alerts raised in 2017 (Alert 135 to Alert 195, including anticipation alerts and alerts B001-B004 in Bangladesh) by systematically reviewing the minutes of 64 Allocation and 42 Project Selection meetings. It also draws upon seven interviews with the Start Fund team and Members that have participated in decision-making forums. This review is concerned with the factors that decision-makers state as informing their decisions. Analysis of the behavioural factors and biases inherent in any decision-making process is being conducted separately in partnership with CRUISSE Network and Warwick University.

HOW ARE DECISIONS MADE?

There are two important decision-making forums at the Start Fund: the allocation decision when committee members decide whether or not to activate an Alert and how much funding to allocate; and project selection, when in-country representatives decide which projects should be awarded funding. Figure 1 illustrates the flow of information for decisions in the Start Fund.

ACTIVATION GUIDANCE AND DECISIONS

The term ‘Activation’ refers to the decision for the Start Fund to respond to a crisis by activating the fund. Activation is made on the basis of a vote following a discussion of the Alert note, member survey responses and third-party briefing notes. Allocation meetings are remote, facilitated by Start Fund Officers, and last 30-60 minutes. Decision-makers are given an information pack 1-3 hours before the call, which includes an independent briefing on the crisis and context (prepared by ACAPS), a survey of the membership, and (in the past) briefing notes from Development Initiatives on the funding landscape.