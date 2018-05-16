Start Fund Involvement in ‘Under the Radar’ Crises: An External Analysis

Executive Summary

This report, one of a series of externally commissioned ‘learning reviews’, aims to support the Start Fund’s definition of ‘under the radar’ crises and the application of the term in Start Fund processes. Following an analysis of a range of relevant tools designed to rank or simply catalogue emergencies, it was revealed that the term, ‘under the radar’ is not an industry standard, nor does it have a standard definition or application. In and of itself, therefore, it is insufficiently precise to add any real value in technical discussions. Each tool or index which defines a variant of ‘under the radar’ emergencies uses a definition or methodology which is fit for its respective purpose. For the Start Fund, specifying the explicit purpose for which the term is going to be applied is a critical consideration.

The Start Fund currently applies the term ‘under the radar’, undefined, in two linked but distinct ways: firstly, in the context of decision making and secondly, in part, in respect of donor reporting. A review of existing Start Fund decision making processes shows that the term is already in use in decision making, although not applied in a way which is transparently consistent. Questions in existing Start guidance mirror indicators from ECHO’s Forgotten Crisis Assessment (FCA) Index and CERF’s Underfunded Emergencies (UFE) methodology, but their use is informal in the sense that no specific thresholds, targets or objective criteria for comparison are applied. Clarity and the consistent use of the best available data would improve the process. It is important to note, however, that the contexts in which the Start Fund typically operates, as well as the speed at which it functions, mean that the expert judgement of partners and experienced representatives will continue to compensate for gaps in available information. For reporting purposes, Start looks to external, global indices – ECHO’s FCA in particular – to retrospectively compare alerts with the ‘forgotten crisis’ designation. Neither the end products of the FCA, nor CERF’s UFE, match the specific requirement of the Start Fund. The raw, global level analyses undertaken by both CERF and ECHO, however, use specific indicators and thresholds which could be of value to Start in designing a specific ‘global’, under the radar filter. Overall, it is clear that a single definition, with consistent and quantifiable metrics, could be useful for both purposes.

In addition to a more precise definition, the Start Fund should consider the ‘so what’ question. Start has a limited amount of funding and needs to balance allocations across its two key niche functions (rapid funding to complement ongoing responses, and ‘under the radar’ emergencies), in addition to its other targets (including the crisis anticipation window). The Start Fund has no current prescription on the balance of funding between these functions. The Start team, therefore, also needs to consider the relevance of an ‘under the radar’ classification at the decision making stage. For example, does such a classification result in a weighting, or does Start Fund decide to apply an explicit proportion of funding to ‘under the radar’ crises? Ultimately, the Fund needs to discuss the balance between its two principal niches, as well as its other aspirations.

An analysis of Start Fund alerts from 2017, building on the analysis undertaken for the Fourth External Evaluation, identifies that it is possible to group alerts into two broad categories: those which see the Fund acting as an explicit complement to an ongoing, functioning response; and those in which Start responds to crises which are thematically or geographically distinct from ongoing responses. This distinction, applied equally to international and locally-led responses forms the basis of a proposed key criterion and definition for ‘under the radar’ emergencies. In keeping with the desire for a single definition, which works for decision making and reporting, Start should consider an additional ‘global’ filter, which is to replicate the role of the external, global tools and indices currently used for reporting. The addition of both elements would most appropriately be applied through strengthened guidance for decision making.