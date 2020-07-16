START Fund COVID-19 Update 2nd Edition – As of 8 June 2020

The new Start Fund COVID-19 is part of the Start Network’s existing funding mechanism, the Start Fund, and provides rapid funding for small to medium responses at the local level, to address neglected or underfunded aspects of the broader COVID-19 crisis, with a focus on neglected communities and geographies, as well as early action and anticipation.

Between 11 May and 8 June, key informant interviews were conducted with 14 members that were part of the first ‘Call for Alerts’ of COVID-19 funding. This document shares updates from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Thailand, and South Sudan