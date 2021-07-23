Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS Free: Final Report on 2020 Targets - July 2021

GLOBAL STATUS OF PROGRESS TOWARDS THE START FREE, STAY FREE, AIDS FREE TARGETS

In the global quest to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030, meeting the HIV-related needs of children, adolescents and pregnant and breastfeeding women represents a critical piece of unfinished business. Progress towards eliminating new HIV infections among children (aged 0-14 years) has stalled, and the number of adolescents girls and young women (aged 10-24 years) who acquire HIV each year remains unacceptably high. In 2020, children accounted for 5% of all people living with HIV but comprised 15% of all people who died from AIDS-related causes.

To inject a sense of urgency in to global efforts to end the epidemic among children, adolescents and young women, global partners joined together in 2015 to launch the Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS Free framework. Unveiled as the global community was embracing a series of 2020 targets intended to Fast-Track the HIV response, Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS Free called for a super-Fast-Track approach to end AIDS as a public health threat among children, adolescents and young women by 2020.