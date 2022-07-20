Starmer’s commitment to restore DfID the “right thing to do”

International development charity, Christian Aid, has welcomed Keir Starmer's pledge to bring back the Department for International Development (DfID) if Labour win the next election and urged the UK to take a "new approach to development and eradicating poverty."

Patrick Watt, Chief Executive at Christian Aid, said:

"The decision two years ago to abolish the government department tasked with tackling global poverty was short sighted, tight fisted, and mean spirited.

"Keir Starmer's commitment to bring back the Department for International Development, at a time when global poverty and hunger is on the rise, is the right thing to do and should be matched by all parties.

"It can't, however, just be a case of going back to how things were.

"The UK needs to recognise its historic and current responsibility for helping to end extreme poverty. It needs to demonstrate real commitment in responding to the interlocking global crises of hunger, climate, and conflict. The UK must also work with poorer countries to chart a new approach to development and eradicating poverty.

"We need to strengthen people's voice and decision making with a fundamental shift in power, within households, communities, and societies, and between the rich and poor."

Notes to editors:

The commitment was made in The Rest is Politics podcast which can be found here.