Standing together to tackle COVID-19

In the midst of a global health pandemic, UNOPS is working to support COVID-19 response and recovery efforts around the world.

It's been a full year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. And for millions of people across the globe, the past 12 months has brought life as they knew it to a stop.

“COVID-19 was the dominating reality of our lives in 2020. And it continues to wreak havoc around the world, threatening lives and livelihoods, and exacerbating inequalities," said UNOPS Executive Director Grete Faremo.

Last year, UNOPS delivered around $900 million worth of projects in support of the COVID-19 response – helping countries address their most pressing needs and mitigating the long-term impacts of the pandemic.

Continuing to strengthen the capacity of healthcare services will be crucial for governments in the months ahead. And as vaccination efforts are expanded, strong collaboration between all stakeholders – including the public and private sectors – is crucial to ensure that everyone receives vital COVID-19 vaccines. Distribution and logistical challenges shouldn't mean some countries go without.

"With the roll-out of vaccinations, the scale and urgency of the task at hand remains unprecedented. UNOPS stands ready to support our partners to ensure that everyone gets access, especially those in hard-to-reach areas," added Ms. Faremo.

"The simultaneous distribution and immunization efforts across all countries is a collective challenge that UNOPS can support in addressing through its deep operational experience and expertise,” said UNOPS Director of Regional Portfolios Honoré Dainhi.

UNOPS commitment to supporting governments and partners during the COVID-19 response and recovery is unwavering. This includes meeting procurement needs through UN Web Buy Plus as well as meeting health infrastructure needs – such as rehabilitating medical and health facilities and establishing water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

"Across the world, UNOPS colleagues have worked hard over the past year to help our partners prepare, respond and recover. The determination and commitment of UNOPS personnel continue, as we all work together to defeat this virus. We will continue to work with governments and other partners to meet their specific and vital needs in a variety of contexts," added Mr. Dainhi.