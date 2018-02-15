Standard Operating Procedures: Responding to a poliovirus event or outbreak - General SOPs and Protocol for poliovirus type 2, Effective 01 November 2017 until 30 April 2018

Executive summary

Responding to a poliovirus event and outbreak, Part 1: General (SOPs) describes the general principles and steps to facilitate timely and effective responses to poliovirus events and outbreaks, and incorporate lessons learned from recent previous outbreak response efforts. This document summarizes roles and responsibilities of national governments and Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners.

The main objectives of the SOPs are to: (i) establish standards and timelines for response activities; and (ii) guide national governments and GPEI partners in key support functions.

This new version of the SOPs presents overall response requirements for dealing with type 1, 2 and 3 poliovirus following monovalent type 2 oral polio vaccine (mOPV2) cessation. Version 2.4 will be valid until release of revised version 3.0 (anticipated May 2018).

Poliovirus events and outbreaks. Emergence of poliovirus may be defined as an ‘event’ or an ‘outbreak’ based on a range of criteria in order to guide an appropriate response. The GPEI SOPs recommend that supplemental immunization activities be implemented within 14 days of identification of a poliovirus that requires an immunization response. For the purpose of response performance monitoring, notification of the laboratory result is defined as ‘Day 0’ so that progress of the event or outbreak response can be monitored against the standards set in these SOPs. Outbreak confirmation is the responsibility of the World Health Organization (WHO) regional office(s) in consultation and/or agreement with the National Authority of the countries and WHO headquarters.

Obligation to notify poliovirus events. All instances of wild poliovirus isolation in a previously polio-free country, type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2) anywhere in the world, and all Sabin-like 2 (SL2) viruses – must be reported immediately by the national authority (country) to WHO, regardless of type of isolate (WPV or VDPV), or its source (clinical case, environmental sample, other).

Responding to a polio event. The country team, WHO and GPEI partners conduct a risk assessment for every event based on findings from epidemiologic and laboratory investigations as well as strength of evidence. A polio event may be reclassified as an outbreak at any point in the investigation.

The scope of the response to a detected event depends on the poliovirus type, classification, and in some circumstances, the local situation. The initial general steps include case and contact investigation, community case finding, assessment of population immunity and enhanced surveillance. In addition, specific steps are defined according to the isolate identified and its source. All poliovirus type 2 events are managed according to the SOP Part 2 v2.4 guidance, and undergo an initial risk assessment while awaiting results of field investigations and final classification.

Responding to a polio outbreak. The recommended general steps to respond to all poliovirus outbreaks are the same as for an event, but complemented with additional activities or standards, such as grading by the Eradication and Outbreak Management Group (EOMG), deployment of rapid response team by the Outbreak Preparedness and Response Task Team (OPRTT), independent monitoring of supplementary immunization activity and immunization coverage assessment with clustered lot quality assurance sampling (LQAS) survey. Specific steps for the immunization response are defined according to the isolate identified.

Selection of the most appropriate vaccine is made with WHO technical guidance. It is based on the type of poliovirus transmission, underlying population immunity and other factors, such as vaccination campaigns in the recent past, type of polio vaccine used in the routine immunization programme, availability of specific type of vaccine, and time since global withdrawal of OPV2.

Risk assessment aims to characterize current virus transmission and possible further spread. It assesses the critical factors that will influence the type and scale of response and makes recommendations for appropriate actions. The EOMG bases its outbreak grading on two criteria: (i) potential for transmission within the country and beyond national borders; and (ii) strength of the country’s capacity to respond and contain the outbreak. On the basis of this assessment, the EOMG assigns a grade to the outbreak (grades 1, 2 or 3) to recommend the outbreak response activities needed to manage the risk. The higher the grade, the more GPEI support will be needed for the response.

Strategic response framework for polio outbreak. Five strategic pillars are needed to effectively interrupt transmission in an outbreak setting: (i) a fully engaged national government, (ii) a rapid risk assessment and identification of transmission risk zones, (iii) a robust immunization response, (iv) effective communication and social mobilization, and (v) enhanced surveillance.

Outbreak assessment and closure. Outbreak assessments are conducted every three months by an external team of experts (Outbreak Response Assessment (OBRA) team) to assess the quality of implementation of eradication activities and evidence of interruption of poliovirus transmission. Based on the assessment findings and when at least six months have passed without detecting poliovirus from any source, the OBRA team may conclude that the outbreak has ended; otherwise the periodic assessments will continue until the end of the outbreak. The report of this assessment should be submitted to the country team, OPRTT chair, WHO regional office and WHO headquarters polio director. The WHO regional office may confirm the end of the outbreak based on the assessment report and share the report with EOMG/GPEI and others (such as National Certification Committee for Polio Eradication (NCCPE), Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication (RCCPE), IHR-EC) as required.

GPEI support. Countries have ultimate ownership of the response, and maintain leadership throughout the process. GPEI partners support the countries in six key functions: (i) outbreak response and assessment, (ii) coordination and advocacy, (iii) technical and human resources, (iv) information management, (v) communication, social mobilization and behaviour change, and (vi) finances and logistics.

The GPEI performance standards describe the expected outputs from all partners, in each of the six key functions. Defined deliverables and timelines are provided as well.

Conclusions. As of 2017, three countries are still fighting the endemic wild poliovirus, while these and other countries are experiencing new outbreaks or events due to the emergence of vaccine-derived polioviruses in areas with persistently low population immunity. The Polio Eradication and Endgame Strategic Plan 2013–2018 calls for any poliovirus outbreak in a polio-free country to be stopped within 120 days of detection. A common understanding of intensified eradication strategies and a joint effort of national governments and GPEI partners will ensure timely and effective response. The SOPs Part 1 was endorsed by the World Health Assembly in 2015. Implementation of high quality eradication strategies is the responsibility of the national government while GPEI partners are to provide necessary guidance and support to develop effective response strategies and select appropriate vaccine options.