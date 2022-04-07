Stand-By Partnership 2021 Report

Background

The Stand-By Partnership Programme (SBPP) is a key component of OCHA’s surge mechanism, providing timely and expert emergency response capacity worldwide. OCHA’s SBPP is governed by General Assembly Resolutions and currently includes Memoranda of Understandings with 14 organizations: CANADEM (Canada’s Civilian Reserve), DEMA (Danish Emergency Management Agency), DRC (Danish Refugee Council), FCDO (UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), ICRU (Icelandic Crisis Response Unit), iMMAP (Information Management and Mine Action Programs), Irish Aid (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade), MapAction, MSB (Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency), NRC (Norwegian Refugee Council), Qatar Charity, RedR Australia (Registered Engineers for Disaster Relief Australia), SDC/HA (Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Department of Humanitarian Aid and Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit) and ZIF (Center for International Peace Operations).

2021 Overview

In 2021, 47 SBP experts commenced deployment, to new and escalating humanitarian emergencies and to situations where specific expertise was required and not available within the organization, for an average duration of 6.5 months. While there was a decrease in the number of SBP deployments in 2021 as compared to 2019 and 2020, the average deployment duration was longer than in previous years. Applying an average P3 monthly salary and associated expenses, these 47 deployments represent an estimated in-kind contribution of USD 5.6m to OCHA.