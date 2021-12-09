SRSG Pramila Patten, Video Remarks International Congress on “the Principle of Credibility as a Tool Against Impunity for Sexual Violence” 9-10 December 2021, Guatemala City

It is a great honour to take part in this important event, gathering such an impressive audience of peacebuilders, activists and human rights defenders committed to fighting impunity for sexual violence.

As Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, I have seen firsthand how, despite important progress over the past decades, sexual violence survivors continue to carry the shame and stigma associated with this crime, with their credibility very often being questioned throughout reporting and judicial processes, as well as within families and communities.

Gender inequality and discrimination, weak rule of law institutions, and inadequate legal systems which perpetuate gender stereotypes remain key challenges to access to justice and accountability for sexual violence survivors. Those that overcome family and societal pressure and decide to come forward face stigmatization and discrimination by the very institutions that should protect them.

I have seen in many contexts how their accounts are being challenged and disregarded by lack of gender-sensitive law enforcement officials during questioning, evidence collection and other procedures relating to the investigation. I have also seen how, in contravention of international standards in judicial proceedings, victims continue to face damaging and intrusive attacks on their sexuality, with courts admitting evidence of their prior sexual conduct, requiring corroboration of testimony, or inferring consent despite a coercive environment. And indeed, survivors also face great challenges related to discriminatory laws and practices, for example, legal provisions that link rape to adultery, exempt the perpetrators from prosecution if they marry the victim, or do not recognize that men and boys can also be victims of this horrific crime.

Despite all these challenges, accountability efforts can succeed and therefore must be pursued. In 2019, the Security Council in resolution 2467 called on all Member States to fight impunity for conflict-related sexual violence in a survivor-sensitive manner, which also addresses the root causes of these crimes.

An extraordinary example of successful survivor-centered prosecution is the Sepur Zarco case, where innovative strategic litigation strategies were put in place with tireless support from civil society organizations. These included the adoption of measures to avoid re-traumatisation and further harm of victims during the trials, including through pre-recorded testimony, in line with Guatemalan law and in due respect of the rights of the accused; and the extensive use of national and international expert testimony that helped the Court understand victims’ testimony and contributed to changing the narrative in terms of victims’ blame and contributing to healing from stigma. Another critical aspect was the survivors’ demand for transformative reparations, based on the notion of “dignified reparations” enshrined in the Guatemalan procedural code, and subsequently ordered by the trial court. I would like to extend a very warm greeting to the survivors of Sepur Zarco who are here with us today. Your courage and resilience are an inspiration to us all and a true reflection of what a survivor-centered approach should be.

The promotion of a survivor-centered approach in the prevention and response to sexual violence has been a priority of my mandate since I took office. This approach aims to amplify first-hand, front-line perspectives, viewing survivors not as passive beneficiaries, but as the co-creators of solutions.

Allow me to mention two recent initiatives launched by my Office recently, which I trust will be helpful to inform your deliberations. The first is the launch of a Digital Book, which provides a platform for sexual violence survivors from all over the world to testify about the multiple challenges they experienced, and makes recommendations on how our efforts can and must be guided by their experiences and perspectives. The second tool is the Model Legislative Provisions and Guidance on the Investigation and Prosecution of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, aimed at assisting national legislators to enact comprehensive laws that cover all forms of sexual violence offenses, in line with international standards and due process of law. It is my hope that this tool will allow for greater agency and empowerment of the victims who are served through those justice processes.

It is time to shift the blame from survivors to perpetrators and send a clear message that the world will not further tolerate the use of sexual violence.

I wish you a very successful meeting and assure you of my full support, and that of my Office, to bring visibility to the efforts you are driving.