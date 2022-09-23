SRSG Patten’s closing remarks, UNGA side event: Trafficking of women and girls for the purpose of sexual exploitation: Responding to prevention and protection challenges in the context of the war against Ukraine, 23 September, 2022, New York

Excellencies, ladies, and gentlemen, I would like to start by thanking all the speakers who took the floor, for what has been a very informative and constructive panel. In particular, I would like to thank the Deputy Prime Minister who gave us a glaring testimony of the current situation in Ukraine and the very concrete threats faced by many Ukrainians, in country and forced to flee.

This morning’s discussion reminded us that, from the outset of the war, trafficking has been a silent but present reality in the lives of many Ukrainians, confirming the warning of the UN Secretary General, that “for predators and human traffickers, war is not a tragedy. It is an opportunity.” Armed conflict amplifies the risks of human trafficking for vulnerable populations by reducing the rule of law, increasing economic desperation, decreasing the availability of social services and forcing people to flee for their safety. The link between conflict, trafficking and sexual violence was recognized by the Security Council in resolutions 2331 (2016) and 2388 (2017) in which it specifically condemned trafficking for the purpose of exploitation of the prostitution of others or other forms of sexual exploitation in areas affected by armed conflicts and called upon Member States to address, prevent and respond to this phenomenon, identifying several measures that should be put in place. Our response to what is happening in Ukraine is a litmus test to our determination. We cannot afford to fail. That is why the Framework of Cooperation on the Prevention and Response to Conflict-Related Sexual Violence that I signed on behalf of the United Nations with the Government of Ukraine has dedicated provisions on trafficking.

Indeed, many of the measures highlighted in resolutions 2331 and 2388 are already reflected in the Implementation Plan of the Framework of Cooperation, prepared under the leadership of the Ukrainian government, in collaboration with my office, UN agencies on the ground and other civil society organizations. The Implementation Plan which will be launched this afternoon, echoes the recommendations made by many speakers and includes tailor-made activities to reduce vulnerabilities, by increasing and improving information, legal protection and economic security to women, girls, men and boys, improving the national legal framework and reinforcing the institutional capacity and inter-agency cooperation at the national, regional and local levels. I seize this opportunity to call upon Member States to fully support the Implementation Plan which will enable us to deliver actively and rapidly to strengthen the prevention and response to trafficking in persons.

As many of you emphasized already, human trafficking, a multi-billion-dollar business and one of the fastest-growing illegal industries on the planet, has become one of the most heinous and widespread forms of criminal exploitation in the 21st century and knows no borders. As the war against Ukraine continues to create a fertile ground for the demand and, consequently, the trafficking of women and girls for sexual exploitation and sexual violence, in Europe and across the world, a phenomenon increasingly facilitated by global technology and social media companies it is crucial to strengthen partnerships with the private sector, including technology companies to identify, monitor and proactively address indicators of and trafficking activities.

We must work together to ensure a coherent and coordinated cross-border response by Member States’ institutions, law enforcement agencies and judicial actors. Enhanced regional cooperation is needed to identify, disrupt, and dismantle and bring to justice existing networks and individuals involved in trafficking in persons in areas affected by armed conflict including in refugee receiving countries. Enhanced regional cooperation is necessary, and it can only be achieved if there is a prompt, united and unequivocal political commitment from all of us. In June, when I addressed the Security Council, I specifically called for a compact and urged Member States, at the highest levels, to address this problem.

Today, I am encouraged to see the political will, leadership and commitment that are necessary to move forward on this issue. I am confident that we can honor the political and normative pledges we have made today for the benefit of the people of Ukraine and to establish a global precedent that trafficking in persons will never be tolerated.

