Sphere strategy 2021-2025: Global humanitarian standards for local action and preparedness
1. Background
Sphere was established in 1997 as an inter-agency project in response to concerns about the performance, accountability and lack of co-ordination among humanitarian actors during the Great Lakes refugee crisis. Sphere developed standards for humanitarian response which have inspired generations of humanitarians, and transformed from a project to an independent non-profit membership organisation in 2016.
Sphere is now a diverse global community that brings together frontline practitioners, humanitarian agencies, community organisations, trainers, donors, policy makers, government agencies and affected communities, around a common goal – to improve the resilience of, and outcomes for, people affected by disaster and crisis.
We establish, promote and review standards for humanitarian action which provide an accountable framework for preparedness, resource allocation, response, monitoring and advocacy, before, during and after disasters and crises. With this new strategy, Sphere aims to reinforce its leadership role in promoting the global relevance, importance and consistent application of humanitarian standards for accountability to affected communities, through a global Sphere community of purpose and practice. Extensive global consultations in 2020 with members, focal points, humanitarian experts, donors and other stakeholders informed the development of this strategy.
Key achievements in the last five years include:
A global network of 100,000 subscribers, 44 organisational & 60 individual members, and 57 Focal Points, across 49 countries.
An expanding global community of trainers and network of practitioners championing Sphere standards.
Revised Sphere Handbook 2018, informed by the most inclusive and far-reaching consultation in its 23-year history with more than 1,400 participants, 500 experts and 450 organisations across 65 countries.
Sphere standards are now available in 40 languages.
A range of thematic guides, training packages, learning tools and online resources.
Sphere hosts and co-ordinates the Humanitarian Standards Partnership (HSP), which consists of Sphere and standards covering Education, Child Protection, Older people and people with disabilities, Livestock, Economic Recovery and Market Analysis.
Requests for Sphere to advise on technical, advisory and policy matters related to humanitarian standards.
Sphere standards are the most commonly used and widely known set of humanitarian standards