The Sphere standards and the Coronavirus response

The Coronavirus is spreading globally. How can individuals, communities and humanitarian actors best respond to the COVID-19 outbreak? How can the Sphere Handbook guide our response?

Let’s share lessons learned

Sphere collates and disseminates emerging practice and evidence in the Coronavirus response. If you have comments on this document or any good practice to share, please contact handbook@spherestandards.org.

Structure

This document has two sections:

A. The first section covers fundamental principles which are crucial to a successful, holistic intervention.

B. The second covers relevant standards and guidance in the handbook’s WASH and Health chapters.