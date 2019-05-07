Sphere Annual Report 2018

2018 at a glance

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Sphere Handbook, the fourth edition was released in November. The global launch in Geneva kicked off a series of worldwide events during which today’s humanitarian challenges were discussed and debated by those who contributed to the Handbook.

Sphere’s innovative interactive digital platform allows users to seamlessly browse the Handbook and access additional resources online. The platform was created to become a collaboration tool with the Handbook users and capture humanitarian practice as it evolves.

Sphere began a new institutional chapter by opening its membership base to individuals and organisations which share a strong commitment to improving quality and accountability in humanitarian action around the world.

The Sphere General Assembly elected new leadership. This marked the transition from interim to full governance structures that has occurred since the organisation was registered in 2016.

Five new focal points expanded the reach of Sphere’s advocacy efforts in China, the Czech Republic, Germany, Syria and Yemen. The network now includes 55 Focal Points and one regional partner, spanning five continents.

Sphere trainers held workshops in more than 20 countries. The Sphere training package was downloaded some 1,700 times during the year. A range of new training resources to support the revised Handbook is in the pipeline.

The number of national authorities embracing the Sphere standards continued to grow. The Ecuadorian government joined Chile and the Philippines among others in formally recognising the Sphere standards as the normative basis for the country’s humanitarian activities.

The Humanitarian Inclusion Standards for Older People and People with Disabilities became the seventh member of the Humanitarian Standards Partnership, providing guidance on how to ensure that the needs of older people and people with disabilities are taken into account in humanitarian response.