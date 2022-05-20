Specialized Mental Health Intervention

World

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) is necessary and relevant during emergencies and as an integrated component of medical care. According to context and assessed needs it is decided to implement either a minimum integrative package within medical activities or a comprehensive MHPSS package. Interventions will include a curative as well as preventative focus and combine a holistic approach of clinical care and community-based activities.

