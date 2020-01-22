22 Jan 2020

Special Report: Dry conditions for 2019-2020 season expected to continue across portions of Southern Africa (Updated January 17, 2020)

Report
from GEOGLAM
Published on 17 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.4 MB)

Highlights:

  • The 2019-20 main season in Southern Africa started with a timely onset of the rains followed by erratic and below-average rainfall from mid-October to mid-December in the central and southern parts of the region.

  • Persistent drier than normal conditions across parts of southeastern Angola, northeastern Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, southwest Zambia, eastern Zimbabwe, southern Mozambique, Namibia, southern Madagascar and parts of South Africa (Figure 1) have affected crop establishment and growth.

  • In some areas, extended dry spells with high temperatures have resulted in permanent crop wilting and replanting will be necessary.

  • Reservoir and water levels are low across the drought-affected areas causing further concern for crop production.

  • Short term forecasts indicate that northern areas along with parts of central Zambia, northern Zimbabwe, and central Mozambique are likely to receive above-average rainfall in mid-January.

  • However, following this, the longer-term outlook is for overall drier than average conditions to continue across the drought-affected central and south and forecasts show the increased chance of below-normal rainfall from February to March.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.