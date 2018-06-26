26 Jun 2018

Special Report: Destination Europe; Evacuation

The EU has started resettling refugees from Libya, but only 174 have made it to Europe in seven months

Four years of uncontrolled migration starting in 2014 saw more than 600,000 people cross from Libya to Italy, contributing to a populist backlash that is threatening the foundations of the EU. Stopping clandestine migration has become one of Europe’s main foreign policy goals, and last July the number of refugees and migrants crossing the central Mediterranean dropped dramatically. The EU celebrated the reduced numbers as “good progress”.

