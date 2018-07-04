04 Jul 2018

Special Report: Destination Europe; Desperation

Nearly dying in the Sahara doesn’t deter some migrants from trying again and again to reach Europe

As the EU sets new policies and makes deals with African nations to deter hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking new lives on the continent, what does it mean for sub-Saharan Africans following dreams northwards and the countries they transit through? From returnees in Sierra Leone and refugees resettled in France to smugglers in Niger and migrants in detention centres in Libya, IRIN explores their choices and challenges in this multi-part special report, Destination Europe.

