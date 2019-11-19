19 Nov 2019

Special Report: Below-average December to February rainfall is Forecast for Southern Africa’s Main Season Cereals (Updated November 18, 2019)

Report
from GEOGLAM
Published on 18 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (603.68 KB)

Highlights

• Planting of the 2019/20 main season cereal crop started in mid-October in Southern Africa and rainfall from October through mid-November has been below-average across a number of areas (Figure 1).

• Seasonal rainfall normally spans from October to March across the region with December to February (DJF) rainfall being key for crop establishment and development.

• The latest seasonal forecast models indicate belownormal December to February (DJF) rainfall across the southern half of the region, spanning from southern Zambia to Namibia and south through South Africa (Figure 2).

• Persistent drier than normal conditions during this DJF period may affect crop establishment and suppress crop yields.

• This follows already dry conditions and low reservoir levels, carried over from the previous poor 2018/19 main season.

• Areas forecast to receive below-average rainfall include those areas impacted by the 2018/19 drought. Food security and access will be of increasing concern if forecast below-average rains materialize.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.