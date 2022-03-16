Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/702) [EN/AR/RU]

Seventy-fifth session

Agenda items 132 and 150

Sexual exploitation and abuse: implementing a zero-tolerance policy

Administrative and budgetary aspects of the financing of the United Nations peacekeeping operations

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolutions 71/278, 71/297, 72/312, 73/302 and 75/321. It contains updated information on measures to strengthen the United Nations response to sexual exploitation and abuse.

I. Introduction

1. In 2017, I introduced a system-wide strategy to improve the Organization’s approach to preventing and responding to sexual exploitation and abuse (A/71/818 and A/71/818/Corr.1). The strategy was focused on four priorities: putting victims’ rights and dignity at the forefront of our efforts; ending impunity; engaging civil society and external partners; and improving strategic communications for education and transparency. Over the past five years, the United Nations system has taken robust measures against sexual exploitation and abuse by any of its personnel, including by working closely with Member States and civil society. The Organization has strengthened prevention and response actions across the United Nations peace, development and humanitarian pillars; enhanced leadership accountability; introduced greater transparency, including publicly reporting data on allegations; intensified engagement with external actors; and widened and deepened a victim-centred approach. My annual reports, dedicated website, fact sheets and information portals highlight these actions.

2. Despite clear gains, allegations implicating United Nations personnel regrettably continue to emerge. In 2021, allegations relating to United Nations peacekeeping personnel in the Central African Republic led to the repatriation of a military contingent (see S/2021/867). An independent commission established by the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on cases concerning personnel responding to the tenth Ebola virus epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.3 These reports demonstrate that much remains to be done and efforts must be stepped up. At the same time, I underscore that sexual exploitation and abuse are rooted in abuse of power, gender inequality, entrenched harmful practices and structural vulnerability linked to economic and social disparities, exacerbated by the multifaceted impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

3. Given the large scale of United Nations humanitarian, peace and other operations globally, it is foreseeable that United Nations personnel may be in circumstances in which there is a heightened risk of such misconduct because of their close interaction with those in vulnerable situations. I am committed to scaling up actions at the country level with upfront investment to tackle the root causes these wrongs and to identifying and mitigating such risk.

4. We must strengthen our leadership and organizational culture of gender equality and intolerance of sexual misconduct, create a global framework for cooperation with States on prevention and enhance our engagement with and support to communities, especially women’s groups and grass-roots actors. The need for collective independent investigation capacity in high-risk contexts should be recognized and appropriate organizational structures put in place to respond.