Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/754) [EN/AR/RU]

Seventy-fifth session

Agenda items 134 and 154

Sexual exploitation and abuse: implementing a zero-tolerance policy

Administrative and budgetary aspects of the financing of the United Nations peacekeeping operations

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolutions 71/278, 71/297, 72/312 and 73/302. It contains updated information on measures to strengthen the United Nations response to sexual exploitation and abuse.

I. Introduction

Progress in eradicating sexual exploitation and abuse and placing victims’ rights and dignity at the centre of these efforts has continued since I last reported to you (A/74/705), the challenges associated with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic notwithstanding. The United Nations senior leadership shows heightened commitment to the implementation of my four-pronged strategy: (a) prioritizing the rights and dignity of victims; (b) ending impunity through strengthened reporting and investigations; (c) engaging with Member States, civil society and external partners; and (d) improving strategic communication for education and transparency. The crafting and implementation of system-wide initiatives, in areas within my direct authority, that engage all personnel remain a priority.

My Special Coordinator on Improving the United Nations Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse continues to lead efforts to implement my strategy, encouraging alignment of approaches and coherence across the complex United Nations system, which comprises offices, departments and funds, programmes and agencies, including over 30 unique entities. She has given me regular briefings on this work, resulting in the development of common mechanisms, procedures, standardized protocols and tools. A fact sheet provides a summary of implementation since 2017, showing strengthened harmonization in approaches to prevent and respond to sexual exploitation and abuse across the development, humanitarian, peace and human rights sectors of the system. Victims’ rights and assistance are increasingly integrated into protection from sexual exploitation and abuse workplans and are beginning to be mainstreamed across the United Nations culture.

Despite senior leadership commitment and the dedicated service of the majority of the more than 95,000 civilians and 100,000 uniformed military and police professionals around the world who uphold the values and principles of the United Nations, often in harsh and dangerous conditions, allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse continued to surface. Most recently, in September 2020, allegations emerged relating to United Nations personnel involved in the response to the tenth Ebola virus disease epidemic in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. An independent commission and other bodies are investigating these wrongs. I am deeply concerned that such egregious allegations continue to implicate United Nations personnel and pledge that we will redouble and spare no efforts to address the underlying factors that harm those whom we seek to assist.

The COVID-19 pandemic deepened existing inequalities and exposed those in vulnerable situations to increased risks of sexual exploitation and abuse. It also had a negative impact on capacity to investigate allegations and provide victims with assistance. Nonetheless, the United Nations made tangible advances. These include: (a) improving the response to identified victims of sexual exploitation and abuse; (b) securing the United Nations leadership role in setting a global standard for prevention, response and transparent public reporting of allegations; and (c) enhancing the alignment of the policies and practices of the Organization’s humanitarian, development and peace pillars.

Colleagues across the system were able to adapt and innovate, including through the use of technology, strengthening prevention and response. The United Nations will continue to: (a) introduce more technological solutions to improve capacity to receive and track complaints; (b) enhance investigations, including by encouraging joint investigations when allegations involve more than one United Nations entity; (c) monitor the assistance provided to victims and the availability of service providers; and (d) deepen transparency of reporting and staff and community outreach. In line with the Data Strategy of the Secretary-General for Action by Everyone, Everywhere, I have encouraged the use of data analytics to inform screening, training, response and mitigation measures.

Stepped-up efforts to put victims’ dignity and rights at the centre have become more cohesive across the system. There is a deeper appreciation of realities on the ground. First, victims confide in people whom they trust and believe will guide them to the assistance that they need. Second, victims and others do not distinguish among United Nations entities when they report allegations or seek assistance. Third, when an allegation involves United Nations personnel or staff of an implementing partner, victims and their communities expect long-term United Nations engagement. Taking these insights into account, at the United Nations System Chief Executives Board for Coordination (CEB) meeting in November 2020, I urged the United Nations leadership to remove bureaucratic obstacles to the legitimate exchange of information among entities on allegations, on a need-to-know basis, so that the Organization’s work is coordinated and directed towards a common purpose. This will be facilitated in 2021 by the launch of a United Nations system-wide secure digitized complaint receipt and information-sharing platform, the electronic incident reporting form.