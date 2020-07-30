Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA) Annual Report 2019

The Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA) enables FAO to take rapid and effective action in response to food and agricultural threats and emergencies.

SFERA has three components:

Working capital component to advance funds once a resource partner’s commitment is secured toward the immediate procurement of inputs to protect livelihoods, restart agricultural activities or contribute to an immediate response to a crisis

Revolving fund component to support FAO’s involvement in needs assessment and programme development, early establishment and reinforcement of emergency country team capacities, Level 3 emergency preparedness, and response activities

Programme component, which pools resources in support of a programme framework for large-scale emergencies or strategically complements ongoing programmes through the Agricultural Inputs Response Capacity (AIRC) window, as well as early actions triggered by corporate early warnings

From its inception in 2004 through 31 December 2019, SFERA received USD 249 million, of which 210.2 million were allocated as follows: