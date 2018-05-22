22 May 2018

Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA) Annual Report 2017

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 21 May 2018
Download PDF (4.89 MB)

The Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA) enables the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to take rapid and effective action in response to food and agricultural threats and emergencies.

The Fund has three components:

(i) a working capital component to advance funds once a resource partner's commitment is secured toward the immediate procurement of inputs to protect livelihoods, restart agricultural activities or contribute to an immediate response to a crisis;

(ii) a revolving fund component to support FAO’s involvement in needs assessment and programme development, early establishment and reinforcement of emergency country team capacities, Level 3 emergency preparedness and response activities; and

(iii) a programme component, which pools resources in support of a programme framework for large-scale emergencies or strategically complements ongoing programmes through the Agricultural Inputs Response Capacity (AIRC) window, as well as early actions triggered by corporate early warnings.

From its inception through 31 December 2017, SFERA received USD 220.4 million, of which:

  • USD 102 million was allocated to large-scale programmes (e.g. sudden onset disasters, the Sahel, Horn of Africa, El Niño response, highly pathogenic avian influenza and protracted crises)

  • USD 45.1 million was disbursed under the Agricultural Inputs Response Capacity window

  • USD 24.0 million was used to set-up or reinforce country office emergency response capacities and support needs assessments and programme formulation

  • USD 8.2 million was allocated to the Level 3 emergencies preparedness and response window

  • USD 4.1 million was contributed to the early action window.

Since SFERA’s inception, USD 354.8 million has been advanced to fund immediate emergency projects, of which USD 46.3 million was advanced over the reporting period. Outstanding advances as at 31 December 2017 amounted to USD 2.4 million, while SFERA’s cash balance as at 31 December 2017 was USD 34.5 million.

